HNP Capital LLC Sells 16,422 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

HNP Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,422 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

NYSE KMB opened at $142.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.73 and a 200-day moving average of $138.32. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.