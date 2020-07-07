Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,862 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 156,966 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $14,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,818,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $677,949,000 after purchasing an additional 334,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,478,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $524,182,000 after purchasing an additional 271,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $413,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,928,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $333,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

