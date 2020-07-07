State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

