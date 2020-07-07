State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 46,967 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 701.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,468 shares of company stock worth $6,498,956. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PGR shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.51. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

