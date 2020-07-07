Bath Savings Trust Co Cuts Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in VF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 50,344 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in VF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 24,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in VF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 480,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.44. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

In other VF news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benno O. Dorer bought 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

