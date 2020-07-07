1,425 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.70.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $160.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.95. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

