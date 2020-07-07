Fulton Bank N. A. Has $1.56 Million Stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Fulton Bank N. A. decreased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 5.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

