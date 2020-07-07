State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Anthem were worth $13,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,675,210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Anthem by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,815,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Anthem by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 7,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,311,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,852 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ANTM opened at $269.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $312.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total value of $312,152.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,013,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.81.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

