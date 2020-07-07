Fulton Bank N. A. Lowers Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Fulton Bank N. A. decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 14.0% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 43,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,284,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,569,000 after buying an additional 104,466 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 121.4% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT stock opened at $265.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.92. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $269.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.86.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,881 shares of company stock worth $2,395,563. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

