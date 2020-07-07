Fulton Bank N. A. Increases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,466,000 after acquiring an additional 289,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $150.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.84. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

