Fulton Bank N. A. Increases Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,413 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 426.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 131.3% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 283.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 973 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.62.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

