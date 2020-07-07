State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $17.16 Million Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,605,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ServiceNow by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,859 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in ServiceNow by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,890 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $11,439,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $324,391.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $7,700,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,522 shares of company stock worth $121,517,395. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $416.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $392.70 and its 200-day moving average is $330.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 121.77, a PEG ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $425.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.74.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

