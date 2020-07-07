Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 14,197 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,197 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,299,000 after acquiring an additional 272,504 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,588 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.87.

In related news, VP James Lynn Johnson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $579,351,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,141,411 shares of company stock worth $579,823,515. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.71 and a 52 week high of $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $592.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

