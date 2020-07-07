Courier Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 476,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $48.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $54.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.