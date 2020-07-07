Courier Capital LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 336,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after buying an additional 137,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Novartis stock opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $200.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.45. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

