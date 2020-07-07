Courier Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,252 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,744,000 after buying an additional 32,815 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,923 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,741,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,602 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $452.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $405.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.60. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $455.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $212.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,223 shares of company stock worth $12,386,171 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

