State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 200 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,390 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $17,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,404,299,000 after buying an additional 750,716 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 450,235 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,100,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $2,263,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $581,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 200,292 shares of company stock worth $23,310,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $134.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.65 and its 200-day moving average is $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $136.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.