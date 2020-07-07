Courier Capital LLC Sells 733 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 38.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 40,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. 23.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays set a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.35.

In other T-Mobile Us news, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,832,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $106.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $147.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $111.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

