Courier Capital LLC Sells 35 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $302.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.67.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

