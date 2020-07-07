Courier Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 538,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in General Mills by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills stock opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $64.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $2,779,941.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,696.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 33,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $1,945,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,497.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,048,062. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

