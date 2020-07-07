Courier Capital LLC Has $379,000 Stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Steris in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Steris stock opened at $154.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.78. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.37 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Steris’s payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

