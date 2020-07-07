Courier Capital LLC Sells 665 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Corning by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 83.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corning from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.