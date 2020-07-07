HNP Capital LLC Has $69,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

HNP Capital LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 101,900 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 99.9% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE GE opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21, a PEG ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.