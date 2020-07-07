Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Trimmed by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 26,148 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,132,000 after buying an additional 188,787 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $123.62 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.61 and a 200-day moving average of $110.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.16%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $815,779.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

