State Street Corp Sells 129,838 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,899,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 129,838 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.79% of FedEx worth $1,206,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $156.27 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.93 and a 200 day moving average of $135.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.