Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,981,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.69% of Motorola Solutions worth $1,065,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,752,000 after acquiring an additional 136,369 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $136.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.30.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.