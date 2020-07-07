Courier Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 7.1% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $176.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.60. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $181.24.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Paypal in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.58.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

