Courier Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,974,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,288,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.45.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $118.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $336.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.42 and a 200 day moving average of $119.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

