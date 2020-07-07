State Street Corp Trims Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,266,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,232,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.05% of AFLAC worth $1,241,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in AFLAC by 10.3% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AFLAC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AFLAC by 0.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AFLAC from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.69.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

