25,000 Shares in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Acquired by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 353,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 87,207 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 423,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,263,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,314,000 after purchasing an additional 105,743 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.72.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

