State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $12.72 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.89.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $334.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.79. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.92 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

