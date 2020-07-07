Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Takes $225,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,314,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,109,000 after purchasing an additional 417,995 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,444,000 after purchasing an additional 317,092 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $291.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

