State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,318 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $17,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $762,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.13.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total value of $3,030,790.50. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,538 shares of company stock worth $23,828,889 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $526.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $549.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $523.85 and its 200 day moving average is $497.60.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

