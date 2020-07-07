State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $12.32 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens cut shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.12.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,424,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $88.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $105.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

