State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $12.94 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,159 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 622,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 187,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $95,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,029 shares of company stock worth $927,633. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $92.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average is $91.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

