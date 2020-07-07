State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,910 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $12,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,329,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 488.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,921,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.86.

In other news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $191.61 on Tuesday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

