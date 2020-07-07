State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 39,960 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,960 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 55.6% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 96.9% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 163,143 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 80,288 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

