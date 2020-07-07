State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Wealth increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $115.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average is $103.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.19.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

