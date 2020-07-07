State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.29.

NYSE:GS opened at $207.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.73. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

