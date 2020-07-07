State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,238 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $15,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $8,820,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 111.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 68.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQR shares. BTIG Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.49. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.