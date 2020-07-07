Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Position Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,467 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Keysight Technologies worth $15,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $5,491,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.80.

KEYS stock opened at $101.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.