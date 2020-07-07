State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 5,493 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,416,210,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,475 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,602,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,333,000 after purchasing an additional 863,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,819 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,186,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,015,000 after purchasing an additional 385,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.74.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

