State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 11,015 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,859 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,118,000 after purchasing an additional 199,395 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $9,383,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 29,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,459.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $546,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,424 shares of company stock valued at $83,791,273. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.23.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $291.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $299.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

