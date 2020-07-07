State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $17.47 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 40,759 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day moving average is $65.74. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

