State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $187.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nord/LB cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $209.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.46.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

