3,471 Shares in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Acquired by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,032,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,397,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,059,000 after acquiring an additional 88,526 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.46.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. KeyCorp raised American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.72.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

