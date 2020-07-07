ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COP opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

