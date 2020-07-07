OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 570 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,226,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 474.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 844,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,273,000 after acquiring an additional 697,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,028,000 after acquiring an additional 422,968 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,271,000 after acquiring an additional 407,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after acquiring an additional 365,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $125.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.16 and its 200-day moving average is $118.82. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,950,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

