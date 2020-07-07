OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $110,936,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after buying an additional 5,390,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after buying an additional 2,714,243 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $160,433,000. Finally, Cabana LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,031.1% during the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 939,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,003,000 after buying an additional 930,581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.98 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $131.16 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.19.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

