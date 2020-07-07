Fulton Bank N. A. Has $917,000 Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Fulton Bank N. A. lessened its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,888 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

Shares of CI opened at $189.33 on Tuesday. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.03 and a 200-day moving average of $193.05.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric J. Foss bought 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.37 per share, with a total value of $1,023,040.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,485 shares of company stock valued at $62,038,903 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.